Investure Has Increased Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); As Visa Com Cl A (V) Stock Price Rose, Boston Common Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $417,300

Investure Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 3,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,795 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, up from 99,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $173.1. About 4.03M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 06/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Paytm Mall may raise USD 500 million in funding round led by SoftBank, sources say; 12/04/2018 – U.S. Spatial-Analytics Firm Esri, Alibaba Cloud Entered Into Collaborative Agreement; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 19/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics’ Products Complete Alibaba IoT Validation, Enabling Better Time to Market for Customers; 13/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Said to Join Rubin-Led Bid for NFL’s Panthers; 10/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Ant Financial, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba, is preparing to raise $9B in a private funding round at a; 13/04/2018 – Russia’s Prokhorov sells 49 pct in Brooklyn Nets basketball team; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Chairwoman Lucy Peng Will Assume Additional Role of CEO

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 2,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,259 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.16M, down from 86,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $175.39. About 2.80 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73 billion and $522.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 29,000 shares to 259,290 shares, valued at $73.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,705 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 32.97 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

