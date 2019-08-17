Investure Has Increased Its Baidu (BIDU) Stake by $2.55 Million; Copart (CPRT) Holder Tiger Legatus Capital Management Increased Position

Investure Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 15,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 66,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01 million, up from 51,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $96.7. About 5.93 million shares traded or 34.75% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 30/04/2018 – China’s Baidu to sell majority of financial services unit for $1.9bn; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s Star Hire Steps Down as President After Just 14 Months; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu, Chongqing Sokon sign cooperation deal; 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – TOTAL ASSETS OF RMB 47.0 BLN, LIABILITIES OF RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED TO FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS RECLASSIFIED, HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 27/04/2018 – Baidu said it now expects second-quarter revenues of between 24.91 billion yuan ($3.93 billion) and 26.19 billion yuan ($4.13 billion), indicating a 19.3-25.4 percent rise versus estimates of a 15.9 percent climb according to Thomson Reuters; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beíjing; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $75.5. About 724,786 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73B and $522.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XES) by 61,700 shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $21.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,290 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP).

