Investure Has Cut Its Jd Com (JD) Stake as Stock Declined; Northern Oil And Gas Nev (NOG) Shareholder Arosa Capital Management LP Cut Its Position as Stock Declined

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Northern Oil And Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 611,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The institutional investor held 1.69 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.26 million, down from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil And Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $809.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.03. About shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 23/03/2018 – DBX, STG to Trade, NOG to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.05; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR UPGRADES NORTHERN OIL & GAS TO ‘B-‘ FROM ‘SD’; OUTLOOK NE; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Northern Oil & Gas To ‘SD’; Debt Rtg To ‘D’; 19/03/2018 NORTHERN OIL AND GAS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM THIS OFFERING TO CONTINUE TO PURSUE ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES, TO FUND ITS DRILLING PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 06/04/2018 – Northern Oil Prices 58.7M Shrs at $1.50/Shr; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS 1Q REV. $66.6M, EST. $77.2M; 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas Enters Amended Governance Agreement With Shareholder TRT Holdings; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES NORTHERN OIL & GAS’ CFR TO Caa1; PDR TO CAA1-P

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 15,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 372,721 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.29 million, down from 387,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.23. About 7.03 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 billion, valuation set to double; 09/03/2018 – JD.COM TO ASSIST VILLAGERS IN CHINA’S IMPOVERISHED REGIONS: LIU; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 22/05/2018 – JD Com Appoints Dingbo Xu to Bd of Directors; 27/04/2018 – IQIYI AND JD.COM ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE GROWTH OF PAID MEMBERSHIPS; 16/03/2018 – https://t.co/l0RHwJq452’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation https://t.co/XcZADWad7E JD.com cnb.cx/2Gzh1vX; 27/04/2018 – JD.com, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 11/05/2018 – Partners Group Adds Black Knight, Exits JD.com: 13F

Analysts await Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOG’s profit will be $47.83 million for 4.23 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $633.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 493,313 shares to 778,677 shares, valued at $19.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamond Offhsore Drilling In (Call) (NYSE:DO) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 750,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK).

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.46 million for 65.06 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73B and $438.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 3,900 shares to 330,815 shares, valued at $39.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

