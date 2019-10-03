Investure Has Cut Its Holding in Jd Com (JD) as Stock Value Declined; Formfactor (FORM) Shareholder Crosslink Capital Lowered Holding as Market Value Declined

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 15,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 372,721 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.29M, down from 387,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.95. About 1.32M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – JD FINANCE PLANS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO INVEST IN DOMESTIC FINANCIAL FIRMS, GET LICENCES FOR BANKING, SECURITIES SERVICES; 02/04/2018 – CHINA REGULATOR ASKS JD.COM TO IMPROVE MGMT ON PUBLICATION SALE; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and; 09/05/2018 – SHANDONG DELISI FOOD 002330.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM TO SELL PRODUCTS ON JD’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 27/04/2018 – iQlYl and JD.com Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Drive Growth of Paid Memberships; 19/04/2018 – JIANGSU HONGDOU INDUSTRIAL 600400.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 10/04/2018 – Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet makes China push, on track to hit 2018 sales target

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Formfactor (FORM) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 22,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.32% . The hedge fund held 408,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40 million, down from 430,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Formfactor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 34,363 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 13/03/2018 – Electric Enclosure Market by Mounting Type, Form Factor, Material, Industry Vertical – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Rev $130M-$138M; 30/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 26c; 28/03/2018 – ECI Expands Neptune Family With Compact Form Factor Tailored for Distributed Energy Resources Environment; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q Net $2.13M; 30/04/2018 – FormFactor Extends Market Share Gains as Top Supplier of Semiconductor Probe Cards; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q EPS 8c-EPS 14c; 05/04/2018 – Systel To Launch New Fully Rugged Small Form Factor Mission Computer At Sea Air Space 2018 Exposition

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.45 million for 58.23 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73B and $438.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 3,900 shares to 330,815 shares, valued at $39.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $438.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 20,640 shares to 79,230 shares, valued at $10.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 25,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA).