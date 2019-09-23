Investure Decreased Jd Com (JD) Stake By $451,320; REPLY SPA TORINO ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (RPYTF) SI Decreased By 0.48%

REPLY SPA TORINO ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:RPYTF) had a decrease of 0.48% in short interest. RPYTF’s SI was 62,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.48% from 63,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 627 days are for REPLY SPA TORINO ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:RPYTF)’s short sellers to cover RPYTF’s short positions. It closed at $59.31 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investure Llc decreased Jd Com Inc (JD) stake by 3.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Investure Llc analyzed 15,044 shares as Jd Com Inc (JD)'s stock declined 0.96%. The Investure Llc holds 372,721 shares with $11.29M value, down from 387,765 last quarter. Jd Com Inc now has $44.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.44. About 7.23 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500.

Reply S.p.A. provides consulting, system integration, application management, and business process outsourcing services in Italy and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.18 billion. The firm implements solutions based on communication channels and digital media. It currently has negative earnings. It provides Brick Reply, a manufacturing activities management platform for the management and control of a smart factory; Click Reply, a supply chain execution platform; Definio Reply, a technological platform for collection, analysis, control, processing, and distribution of financial data; Discovery Reply, a platform for the digital media management projects; and Gaia Reply platform for use in the field of mobility and multimedia.

