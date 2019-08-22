Investure Decreased Its Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Stake by $1.84 Million as Share Price Declined; Sir Capital Management LP Boosted Its Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Stake by $4.66 Million

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 712.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 2.33 million shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The hedge fund held 2.66M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28 million, up from 326,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $727.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.835. About 3.05M shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 04/04/2018 – NORTHERN OIL & GAS FILES UP TO $88M SHRS OFFERING; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Brandon Elliott President, Oper Chie; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR UPGRADES NORTHERN OIL & GAS TO ‘B-‘ FROM ‘SD’; OUTLOOK NE; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS 1Q ADJ EPS 17C, EST. 12C; 26/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Accretive Acquisition in the Core of the Williston Basin; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS 1Q REV. $66.6M, EST. $77.2M; 26/04/2018 – Northern Oil Sees Deal Closing in Approximately 40 Day; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Oil and Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOG); 26/04/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – DEAL FOR $40 MLN IN CASH

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 42,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 168,130 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35M, down from 210,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $33.27. About 2.02M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $103.40M for 43.78 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

