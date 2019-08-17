Investure Cut Position in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) by $1.84 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Upped by $3.53 Million Its Stake

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 42,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 168,130 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35M, down from 210,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.54B market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 2.59M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 1,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 19,219 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.17M, up from 17,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – Amazon Sellers See Major Opportunity in Private Label Expansion, Feedvisor Study Finds; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Greenlights Lorena, a Docuseries from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 16/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items And other weekly discounts, too; 09/05/2018 – Sears: DieHard All-Season Passenger Tires Will Be Sold on Amazon.com; 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 26/04/2018 – Amazon.com Announces First Quarter Sales up 43% to $51.0 Billion; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Financial Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Elm Advisors Ltd Co has invested 1.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Woodstock owns 151 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cipher Limited Partnership reported 2,465 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 2.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.66% or 59,043 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 129,771 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Wharton Business Group Inc Ltd Llc reported 203 shares stake. Signaturefd Lc reported 4,510 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 2.89% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 640,658 shares. Partner Fund Mgmt LP invested in 0.79% or 20,120 shares. Malaga Cove Limited Company invested in 1.89% or 1,734 shares. Brinker holds 0.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 8,643 shares. Donaldson Mgmt Llc invested in 1,823 shares.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,032 shares to 90,863 shares, valued at $18.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstservice Corp New by 64,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,617 shares, and cut its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

