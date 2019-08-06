Investure Cut By $1.60 Million Its Jd Com (JD) Position; OREX MINERALS NEW ORDINARY SHARES C (ORMNF) SI Decreased By 38.1%

Orex Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORMNF) Logo

OREX MINERALS INC NEW ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:ORMNF) had a decrease of 38.1% in short interest. ORMNF’s SI was 1,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 38.1% from 2,100 shares previously. With 25,500 avg volume, 0 days are for OREX MINERALS INC NEW ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:ORMNF)’s short sellers to cover ORMNF’s short positions. It closed at $0.089 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investure Llc decreased Jd Com Inc (JD) stake by 12.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investure Llc sold 53,200 shares as Jd Com Inc (JD)’s stock declined 0.96%. The Investure Llc holds 387,765 shares with $11.69M value, down from 440,965 last quarter. Jd Com Inc now has $44.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.48. About 10.77 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 19/04/2018 – Tencent and; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery replacement market; 22/05/2018 – Professor Dingbo Xu Joins JD.com’s Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS RECENTLY REACHED AGREEMENTS TO DIVEST BANKING OPERATIONS IN WALMART CANADA AND WALMART CHILE; 18/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com invest in Leshi’s smart-TV unit; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln in fresh funding; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT TO INVEST 536.6 MLN YUAN FOR 33.33 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com

Orex Minerals Inc. acquires and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company has market cap of $10.00 million. The firm explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; Sandra Escobar silver-gold project located to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and Jumping Josephine gold project located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern British Columbia.

Another recent and important Orex Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORMNF) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of May – PRNewswire” on June 05, 2019.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.83M for 132.40 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. JD.com had 17 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Nomura. Daiwa Securities maintained the shares of JD in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 1. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Benchmark maintained JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by CLSA given on Friday, March 1. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Ratings Chart

