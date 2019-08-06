Investure Cut By $1.60 Million Its Jd Com (JD) Position; OREX MINERALS NEW ORDINARY SHARES C (ORMNF) SI Decreased By 38.1%

OREX MINERALS INC NEW ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:ORMNF) had a decrease of 38.1% in short interest. ORMNF’s SI was 1,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 38.1% from 2,100 shares previously. With 25,500 avg volume, 0 days are for OREX MINERALS INC NEW ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:ORMNF)’s short sellers to cover ORMNF’s short positions. It closed at $0.089 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investure Llc decreased Jd Com Inc (JD) stake by 12.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investure Llc sold 53,200 shares as Jd Com Inc (JD)’s stock declined 0.96%. The Investure Llc holds 387,765 shares with $11.69M value, down from 440,965 last quarter. Jd Com Inc now has $44.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.48. About 10.77 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 19/04/2018 – Tencent and; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery replacement market; 22/05/2018 – Professor Dingbo Xu Joins JD.com’s Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS RECENTLY REACHED AGREEMENTS TO DIVEST BANKING OPERATIONS IN WALMART CANADA AND WALMART CHILE; 18/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com invest in Leshi’s smart-TV unit; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln in fresh funding; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT TO INVEST 536.6 MLN YUAN FOR 33.33 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com

Orex Minerals Inc. acquires and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company has market cap of $10.00 million. The firm explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; Sandra Escobar silver-gold project located to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and Jumping Josephine gold project located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern British Columbia.

Another recent and important Orex Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORMNF) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of May – PRNewswire” on June 05, 2019.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.83M for 132.40 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. JD.com had 17 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Nomura. Daiwa Securities maintained the shares of JD in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 1. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Benchmark maintained JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by CLSA given on Friday, March 1. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research.