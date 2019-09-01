Investure Continues to Hold Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); First Heartland Consultants Has Upped Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $481,584 as Stock Declined

Investure Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 3,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 102,795 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76M, up from 99,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 9.64 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Chairman of Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Steps Down; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Expects Revenue to Jump in the Next Year–Update; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba May List Depositary Receipts if China Rules Permit; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s Gain Leads Dow as Forecast Boost Eases Trade-War Alarms; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: TALKS WITH BOEING, BRAZIL GOVT ARE ADVANCED; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 10/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Commerical Airplane Deliveries 184; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 15/05/2018 – WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION APPEALS RULING SAYS EUROPEAN UNION FAILED TO REMOVE ALL AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Agrees to Acquire Parts Supplier KLX for $3.25 Billion; 13/03/2018 – Brazil Said to See Boeing-Embraer Deal Hurt by U.S. Steel Tariff; 21/05/2018 – KLX INC KLXI.O – AS A RESULT OF PENDING SALE OF AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS GROUP TO BOEING, COMPANY WILL NO LONGER BE PROVIDING ASG SEGMENT LEVEL GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – Norway’s Wideroe says may increase Embraer jet order

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Alibaba Stock Is Still Among the Best Stocks to Own Now – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Postponement of the Hong Kong Listing of Alibaba Stock Is Nothing But a Blip – Investorplace.com” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Analysts praise Alibaba’s strong Q1 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba And Tencent Deserve Better Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “When should Alibaba list in Hong Kong? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73B and $522.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 53,200 shares to 387,765 shares, valued at $11.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XES) by 61,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “COMAC pushes back C919 certification target – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $356.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30,555 shares to 10,923 shares, valued at $587,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IVW) by 2,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,220 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGV).