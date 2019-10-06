Investors Title Company (ITIC) Upgraded By BidaskScore; Shorts at Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Raised By 5.54%

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) had an increase of 5.54% in short interest. CHK’s SI was 215.94M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 5.54% from 204.60M shares previously. With 46.30M avg volume, 5 days are for Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK)’s short sellers to cover CHK’s short positions. It closed at $1.36 lastly. It is down 61.24% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 17/04/2018 – Element Fleet Issues US$1 billion of ABS Term Notes through Chesapeake II; 22/03/2018 – USDA-OCE: Officials View Producer Efforts to Improve Quality of Chesapeake Bay; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms All Ratings on Outstanding Chesapeake Funding Il LLC Series; Outlooks Stable; 14/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Captain John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DOUG LAWLER SAYS ‘NOT DESPERATE TO SELL ASSETS’; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Shelley Moo: Capito, Others Urge Farm Bill Support for Chesapeake Bay Farmers; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SPECIFIC QUARTERLY TIMING OF SHIPMENTS MAY BE AFFECTED DUE TO CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT; 02/05/2018 – CHK SAYS LESS NEED TO INVEST IN GAS ASSETS DURING LOW PRICES; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: EVALUATING MOVING 5TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN; 09/04/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COSTS OF INCIDENT AT CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL EXPECTED TO BE RECOVERABLE

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.58 billion. It operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

Among 3 analysts covering Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Chesapeake Energy has $2.7500 highest and $1.6 lowest target. $2.20’s average target is 61.76% above currents $1.36 stock price. Chesapeake Energy had 8 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. As per Friday, June 28, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Thursday, June 20. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $2.5000 target in Friday, October 4 report.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $299,630 activity. Shares for $98,010 were bought by WEBB JAMES R on Tuesday, May 28. Lawler Robert D. bought $100,995 worth of stock. $100,625 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) was bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.30, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares while 94 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 915.71 million shares or 1.85% less from 932.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle reported 12,000 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Lc has invested 0.02% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Huber Cap Limited Liability Company holds 2.07% or 8.91 million shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fin Corporation holds 2,060 shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Company has 173,295 shares. Rothschild Investment Il holds 27,321 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gradient Limited Co has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,814 shares. Alphamark Advisors has 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Sol Capital Communication invested in 0.08% or 153,705 shares. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp accumulated 2.99 million shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Co accumulated 568,374 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Advsr Limited Com stated it has 1.35M shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 10,525 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold Investors Title Company shares while 15 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 786,259 shares or 3.16% less from 811,926 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer And stated it has 5,266 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 8,909 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Llc has 0% invested in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) for 913 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) or 2,450 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 23,123 shares. Northern Corp holds 0% or 22,161 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) for 2,159 shares. Whittier Of Nevada has 4,500 shares. Markel Corporation holds 213,300 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) for 5,450 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 3,900 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1,351 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC). Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC).

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company has market cap of $308.36 million. The firm underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies. It has a 13.44 P/E ratio. It also provides services in connection with tax-deferred exchanges of like-kind property; serves as a qualified intermediary in tax-deferred exchanges of property; coordinates the exchange aspects of the real estate transaction; and performs duties, including drafting standard exchange documents, holding the exchange funds between the sale of the old property and the purchase of the new property, and accepting the formal identification of the replacement property.