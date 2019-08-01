Investors Title Company (ITIC) At $164.10 Forms Bottom; American States Water Co (AWR)’s Sentiment Is 1.21

American States Water Co (AWR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 98 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 81 sold and reduced stakes in American States Water Co. The hedge funds in our database now own: 25.70 million shares, down from 26.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding American States Water Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 66 Increased: 74 New Position: 24.

Investors Title Company (ITIC) formed multiple bottom with $157.54 target or 4.00% below today’s $164.10 share price. Investors Title Company (ITIC) has $309.93M valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $164.1. About 870 shares traded. Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) has declined 5.16% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ITIC News: 09/05/2018 – Investors Title Short-Interest Ratio Rises 35% to 10 Days; 05/03/2018 Investors Title Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q Rev $33.8M; 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q EPS $2.20; 19/04/2018 – DJ Investors Title Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITIC)

Copeland Capital Management Llc holds 2.04% of its portfolio in American States Water Company for 414,501 shares. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc owns 261,321 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Investment Partners Llc has 1.18% invested in the company for 292,826 shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 0.8% in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Ca, a California-based fund reported 7,195 shares.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.85 billion. It operates through three divisions: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. It has a 43.55 P/E ratio. The firm purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

The stock increased 0.31% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $77.47. About 449,356 shares traded or 147.58% up from the average. American States Water Company (AWR) has risen 29.79% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 30/04/2018 – American States Water Company Announces Regular Common Dividends; 08/03/2018 AMERICAN STATES WATER CO AWR.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $42; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q EPS 29c; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 34C; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 23, 2023; 19/04/2018 – DJ American States Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWR); 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q OPER REV. $94.7M, EST. $98.3M (2 EST.); 23/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – CO MAY ELECT TO INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENT BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $50 MLN; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q Rev $94.7M

Analysts await American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.44 per share. AWR’s profit will be $19.14M for 37.25 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by American States Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 48.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New Stocks that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4.