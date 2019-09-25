Investors Title Company (ITIC) and Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) Contrasting side by side

Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) and Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) compete with each other in the Surety & Title Insurance sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Title Company 159 1.82 N/A 12.83 12.79 Ambac Financial Group Inc. 18 2.22 N/A -3.57 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Title Company 0.00% 13.2% 9.6% Ambac Financial Group Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -1%

Volatility & Risk

Investors Title Company has a 0.53 beta, while its volatility is 47.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ambac Financial Group Inc. has a 1.09 beta and it is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Investors Title Company and Ambac Financial Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.6% and 81.3%. About 12% of Investors Title Company’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Ambac Financial Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Investors Title Company -1.26% -0.99% -2.85% -3.19% -5.16% -7.12% Ambac Financial Group Inc. 1.22% 7.68% -1.62% -2.41% -8.44% 5.68%

For the past year Investors Title Company had bearish trend while Ambac Financial Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees and other financial services to clients in both the public and private sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Financial Guarantee and Financial Services. The Financial Guarantee segment provides financial guarantees, including insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international obligations. The Financial Services segment offers investment agreements, funding conduits, and interest rate swaps, principally to clients of the financial guarantee business. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.