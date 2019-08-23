Investors Title Co (ITIC) to pay $0.40 on Sep 17, 2019; Northfield Bancorp (NFBK)’s Sentiment Is 1.45

Investors Title Co (NASDAQ:ITIC) is expected to pay $0.40 on Sep 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:ITIC) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. Investors Title Co’s current price of $136.06 translates into 0.29% yield. Investors Title Co’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.06. About 9,816 shares traded or 252.84% up from the average. Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) has declined 5.16% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ITIC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Investors Title Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITIC); 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q Rev $33.8M; 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q EPS $2.20; 09/05/2018 – Investors Title Short-Interest Ratio Rises 35% to 10 Days; 05/03/2018 Investors Title Company Declares Quarterly Dividend

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NFBK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 48 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 33 reduced and sold stakes in Northfield Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 28.42 million shares, up from 28.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Northfield Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 30 Increased: 40 New Position: 8.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services and products primarily to individuals and corporate customers. The company has market cap of $767.62 million. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. It has a 20.57 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.63. About 54,745 shares traded. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK) has declined 3.28% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company has market cap of $254.34 million. The firm underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies. It has a 11.27 P/E ratio. It also provides services in connection with tax-deferred exchanges of like-kind property; serves as a qualified intermediary in tax-deferred exchanges of property; coordinates the exchange aspects of the real estate transaction; and performs duties, including drafting standard exchange documents, holding the exchange funds between the sale of the old property and the purchase of the new property, and accepting the formal identification of the replacement property.