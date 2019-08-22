Investors Title Co (ITIC) to pay $0.40 on Sep 17, 2019; INVESTEC PLC ORDINARY SHARES (IVTJF) Sellers Increased By 383.33% Their Shorts

INVESTEC PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) had an increase of 383.33% in short interest. IVTJF’s SI was 29,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 383.33% from 6,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 290 days are for INVESTEC PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:IVTJF)’s short sellers to cover IVTJF’s short positions. It closed at $5.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors Title Co (NASDAQ:ITIC) is expected to pay $0.40 on Sep 17, 2019. (NASDAQ:ITIC) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. Investors Title Co’s current price of $138.20 translates into 0.29% yield. Investors Title Co’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $138.2. About 9,254 shares traded or 247.63% up from the average. Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) has declined 5.16% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ITIC News: 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q Rev $33.8M; 09/05/2018 – Investors Title Short-Interest Ratio Rises 35% to 10 Days; 05/03/2018 Investors Title Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Investors Title Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITIC); 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q EPS $2.20

Another recent and important Investec plc (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Investec Plc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 15, 2018.

Investec plc, a specialist bank and asset manager, provides various financial services and products in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.43 billion. It operates in three divisions: Asset Management, Wealth & Investment, and Specialist Banking. It currently has negative earnings. The Asset Management division offers active investment services and products to institutional, advisory clients, and individuals.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4.