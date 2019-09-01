Investors Title Co (ITIC) Shares Declined While Biglari Capital Has Cut Position; Joho Capital Increased Stake in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) by $975,480

Biglari Capital Corp decreased its stake in Investors Title Co (ITIC) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp sold 14,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.85% . The hedge fund held 9,550 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 24,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Investors Title Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $269.35M market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $147.2. About 5,548 shares traded or 92.37% up from the average. Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) has declined 5.16% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ITIC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Investors Title Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITIC); 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q Rev $33.8M; 05/03/2018 Investors Title Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q EPS $2.20; 09/05/2018 – Investors Title Short-Interest Ratio Rises 35% to 10 Days

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $197.99. About 2.25M shares traded or 52.65% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8

Biglari Capital Corp, which manages about $585.81M and $835.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (NYSE:DKL) by 17,000 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

