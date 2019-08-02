Investors Title Co (ITIC) Shareholder Biglari Capital Trimmed Its Holding by $2.34 Million; Qs Investors Holds Position in Xcel Energy (XEL)

Biglari Capital Corp decreased its stake in Investors Title Co (ITIC) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp sold 14,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.85% . The hedge fund held 9,550 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 24,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Investors Title Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $158.3. About 2,438 shares traded. Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) has declined 5.16% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ITIC News: 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q Rev $33.8M; 09/05/2018 – Investors Title Short-Interest Ratio Rises 35% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q EPS $2.20; 05/03/2018 Investors Title Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Investors Title Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITIC)

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 9,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 365,910 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.57M, up from 355,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $59.82. About 4.05M shares traded or 34.78% up from the average. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Xcel Energy and Subs’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Won’t Participate in Mountain West Transmission Group; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 Percent; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gets Approval for New Wind Facilities; 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XEL PRAIRIE ISLAND; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,951 MLN VS $2,946 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces a New Milestone for Drone Technology; 05/03/2018 XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April

Biglari Capital Corp, which manages about $585.81M and $835.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (NYSE:DKL) by 17,000 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 14,915 shares to 6,378 shares, valued at $609,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,038 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

