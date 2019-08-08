Investors Title Co (ITIC) Shareholder Biglari Capital Cut Holding by $2.34 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Berry Global Group (BERY) Valuation Declined, Shareholder University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Increased Holding

Biglari Capital Corp decreased its stake in Investors Title Co (ITIC) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp sold 14,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.85% . The hedge fund held 9,550 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 24,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Investors Title Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $154.64. About 285 shares traded. Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) has declined 5.16% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ITIC News: 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q Rev $33.8M; 05/03/2018 Investors Title Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Investors Title Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITIC); 09/05/2018 – Investors Title Short-Interest Ratio Rises 35% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q EPS $2.20

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 8,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 159,630 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, up from 151,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $42.28. About 1.42 million shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Associates holds 259,456 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). 1.29M were reported by Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 14,466 shares. Whitebox Advisors Lc owns 186,621 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.04% or 27,546 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Three Peaks Limited Liability has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 11,978 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.13 million were reported by Jpmorgan Chase. Fifth Third Bankshares invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3,243 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 276,008 were accumulated by Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corporation. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com holds 64 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank holds 0.02% or 1,509 shares.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,827 shares to 31,638 shares, valued at $8.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,443 shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

