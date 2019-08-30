Investors Title Co (ITIC) Share Value Declined While Biglari Capital Has Decreased Stake by $2.34 Million; Pope Resources Limited (POPE) Shareholder Private Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Rose

Biglari Capital Corp decreased its stake in Investors Title Co (ITIC) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp sold 14,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.85% . The hedge fund held 9,550 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 24,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Investors Title Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.22M market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $148.21. About 5,340 shares traded or 88.03% up from the average. Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) has declined 5.16% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ITIC News: 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q EPS $2.20; 09/05/2018 – Investors Title Short-Interest Ratio Rises 35% to 10 Days; 05/03/2018 Investors Title Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Investors Title Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITIC); 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q Rev $33.8M

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pope Resources Limited (POPE) by 19.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 8,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The institutional investor held 35,854 shares of the environmental services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, down from 44,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pope Resources Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $70.31. About 575 shares traded. Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership (NASDAQ:POPE) has declined 4.73% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.73% the S&P500. Some Historical POPE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Pope Resources A Delaware Limited , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POPE); 23/05/2018 – Pope Resources To Conduct An Investor Conference Call; 07/05/2018 – Pope Resources Announces Quarterly Distribution; 02/04/2018 Pope Resources Announces Availability Of 2017 Annual Report; 07/05/2018 – POPE RESOURCES – EXPECT TOTAL 2018 HARVEST VOLUME TO BE APPROXIMATELY 66 MMBF FOR PARTNERSHIP; 07/05/2018 – Pope Resources 1Q EPS $1.31; 07/05/2018 – POPE RESOURCES A DELAWARE LP – QTRLY NET INCOME $1.31 PER OWNERSHIP UNIT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 3 investors sold ITIC shares while 18 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 811,926 shares or 1.40% more from 800,687 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% or 2,650 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC). Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 3,900 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 59,110 shares. Enterprise Financial Serv Corp has 0% invested in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) for 41 shares. Dimensional Fund LP owns 0.01% invested in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) for 149,577 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 22,495 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc has 0% invested in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC). Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 706 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns owns 111 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc stated it has 4,625 shares. Amer Gp owns 879 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 2,159 shares in its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 5,341 shares.

Biglari Capital Corp, which manages about $585.81 million and $835.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (NYSE:DKL) by 17,000 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

