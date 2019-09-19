Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO)

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) and Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Real Estate Trust 62 4.54 N/A -1.34 0.00 Gyrodyne LLC 19 11.46 N/A -2.53 0.00

Demonstrates Investors Real Estate Trust and Gyrodyne LLC earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Investors Real Estate Trust and Gyrodyne LLC.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Real Estate Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Gyrodyne LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Investors Real Estate Trust and Gyrodyne LLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Real Estate Trust 0 0 3 3.00 Gyrodyne LLC 0 0 0 0.00

Investors Real Estate Trust’s consensus price target is $74.17, while its potential upside is 2.15%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Investors Real Estate Trust and Gyrodyne LLC are owned by institutional investors at 63.8% and 45.25% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.81% of Gyrodyne LLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Investors Real Estate Trust 4.13% 7.65% 6.64% 9.39% 17.62% 29.92% Gyrodyne LLC -1.58% -4.58% 3% -9.19% -8.08% 8.69%

For the past year Investors Real Estate Trust was more bullish than Gyrodyne LLC.

Summary

Investors Real Estate Trust beats Gyrodyne LLC on 4 of the 5 factors.

Gyrodyne, LLC a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the investment, acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties in the northeast region of the United States. It is also involved in the development of industrial and residential properties. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, leasing, and managing medical, commercial, and industrial real estate. As of March 31, 2012, it had 100% ownership in 3 medical office parks comprising approximately 131,000 rentable square feet; and 1 multitenant industrial park consisting of 128,000 rentable square feet, as well as approximately 68 acres of property in St. James, New York. The company has elected to be taxed as REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax purposes, provided that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, New York.