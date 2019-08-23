Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) Reaches $70.08 After 7.00% Up Move; Pro Dex (PDEX)’s Sentiment Is 2

Pro Dex Inc (PDEX) investors sentiment decreased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.20, from 2.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 12 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 6 sold and reduced their holdings in Pro Dex Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 452,540 shares, up from 393,367 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Pro Dex Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 2 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

The stock of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.99% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $70.08. About 96,595 shares traded or 97.53% up from the average. Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) has risen 17.62% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical IRET News: 22/03/2018 – IRET Adds Two Vice Presidents of Operations; 12/03/2018 – Investors Real Estate Tr 3Q EPS $1.12; 12/03/2018 – Investors Real Estate Tr 3Q Net $136.1M; 28/03/2018 – IRET BUYS 390-HOME MULTIFAMILY PROPERTY IN DENVER FOR $128.7M; 15/05/2018 – Endeavour Capital Advisors Buys 1.2% of Investors Real EstateThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $828.92M company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $74.99 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:IRET worth $58.02 million more.

The stock increased 1.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 12,176 shares traded. Pro-Dex, Inc. (PDEX) has risen 124.59% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 124.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PDEX News: 19/04/2018 DJ Pro-Dex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDEX); 10/05/2018 – PRO-DEX INC QTRLY NET SALES DOWN 17 PCT TO $5.5 MLN; QTRLY SHR $0.11

Eam Investors Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Pro-Dex, Inc. for 58,204 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc owns 10,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Navellier & Associates Inc has 0.04% invested in the company for 19,094 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Prelude Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 6,608 shares.

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and makes powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. The company has market cap of $57.25 million. It also makes plastic injection molds for various industries; and machined parts. It has a 17.87 P/E ratio. Further, it provides engineering consulting and placement services, as well as quality and regulatory consulting services.

Investors Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $828.92 million. The trust invests in real estate markets of United States. It currently has negative earnings. It is primarily engaged in investment and operation of the the real estate assets.

