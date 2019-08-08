Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) Reaches $67.82 52-Week High; National Healthcare (NHC) Sentiment Is 1.43

The stock of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) hit a new 52-week high and has $70.53 target or 4.00% above today’s $67.82 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $797.18M company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $70.53 price target is reached, the company will be worth $31.89 million more. The stock increased 4.29% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $67.82. About 17,105 shares traded. Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) has risen 17.62% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical IRET News: 13/03/2018 – IRET Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 22/03/2018 – IRET Adds Two Vice Presidents of Operations; 12/03/2018 – INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST – QUARTERLY SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH OF 5.8% OVER SAME PERIOD IN PRIOR YEAR; 12/03/2018 – INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.04; 12/03/2018 – INVESTORS REAL ESTATE 3Q FFO/SHR 4C, EST. 10C; 12/03/2018 – Investors Real Estate Tr 3Q Core FFO/Share 9 Cents; 12/03/2018 – Investors Real Estate Tr 3Q FFO 4c/Shr; 12/03/2018 – Investors Real Estate Tr 3Q Net $136.1M; 28/03/2018 – IRET BUYS 390-HOME MULTIFAMILY PROPERTY IN DENVER FOR $128.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investors Real Estate Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRET)

National Healthcare Corp (NHC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 60 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 42 decreased and sold their positions in National Healthcare Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 6.26 million shares, up from 6.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding National Healthcare Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 30 Increased: 43 New Position: 17.

Investors Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $797.18 million. The trust invests in real estate markets of United States. It currently has negative earnings. It is primarily engaged in investment and operation of the the real estate assets.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. The companyÂ’s skilled nursing facilities offer medical services prescribed by physicians, as well as licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy services for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities. It has a 15.71 P/E ratio. The Company’s medical specialty units comprise memory care units and subacute nursing units that offer specialized care and programs for persons with AlzheimerÂ’s or related disorders; and assisted living centers provide personal care services and assistance with general activities of daily living, such as dressing, bathing, meal preparation, and medication management.

