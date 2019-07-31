Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) Reaches $64.37 52-Week High; GOGOLD RESOURCES ORDINARY SHARES C (GLGDF) Shorts Raised By 0.68%

GOGOLD RESOURCES INC ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) had an increase of 0.68% in short interest. GLGDF’s SI was 193,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.68% from 191,900 shares previously. With 42,100 avg volume, 5 days are for GOGOLD RESOURCES INC ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:GLGDF)’s short sellers to cover GLGDF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.0008 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3602. About 4,000 shares traded. GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) hit a new 52-week high and has $68.88 target or 7.00% above today’s $64.37 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $756.62 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. If the $68.88 price target is reached, the company will be worth $52.96M more. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $64.37. About 7,861 shares traded. Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) has risen 14.44% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.01% the S&P500. Some Historical IRET News: 13/03/2018 – IRET Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 28/03/2018 – IRET Acquires 390-Home Multifamily Property in Denver for $128.7 Million; 12/03/2018 – INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST – QUARTERLY SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH OF 5.8% OVER SAME PERIOD IN PRIOR YEAR; 22/03/2018 – IRET Adds Two Vice Presidents of Operations; 12/03/2018 – Investors Real Estate Tr 3Q EPS $1.12; 12/03/2018 – INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.04; 12/03/2018 – INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $0.09; 28/03/2018 – IRET BUYS 390-HOME MULTIFAMILY PROPERTY IN DENVER FOR $128.7M; 05/03/2018 IRET Announces Distributions for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 12/03/2018 – Investors Real Estate Tr 3Q Net $136.1M

More important recent GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GoGold Continues To Confirm The Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “The Numbers Are Moving In The Right Direction For GoGold – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “This Debt-Free Mining Company Trades At A Large Discount To Peers And Book Value – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2018. More interesting news about GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Resource Sector Digest: Plenty To Like About Metalla, But It’s Time To Take Profits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

GoGold Resources Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. The company has market cap of $60.01 million. The firm explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal properties include the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Santa Gertrudis project located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

More notable recent Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) Investors Should Think About This Before Buying It For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IRET Announces Dates of 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New Stocks that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IRET Announces Dates of 1st Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Analysts await Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. IRET’s profit will be $10.81M for 17.49 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Investors Real Estate Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.48% EPS growth.