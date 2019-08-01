Investors Bancorp New (ISBC) Stock Declined While Zeke Capital Advisors Has Boosted Holding; Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Shareholder Valueact Holdings LP Trimmed Its Stake

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 81,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13 million, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 189,799 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (ISBC) by 57.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 80,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 219,702 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, up from 139,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Investors Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.05. About 893,220 shares traded. Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) has declined 9.98% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ISBC News: 22/03/2018 – Investors Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – Investors Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Investors Bancorp; 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 20C; 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP INC ISBC.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income For The Nine Months and Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and restated Net; 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 18C; 15/05/2018 – Moore Capital Management Buys 1.1% of Investors Bancorp; 26/04/2018 – Investors Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investors Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISBC)

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,360 shares to 1,907 shares, valued at $362,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,591 shares, and cut its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).

