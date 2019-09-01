Investors Bancorp New (ISBC) Share Price Declined While Benin Management Has Cut Its Position by $1.72 Million; Knighthead Capital Management Has Lowered Its Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Position by $2.80 Million; Share Price Rose

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (ISBC) by 57.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 155,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 113,511 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 269,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Investors Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 602,071 shares traded. Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) has declined 9.98% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ISBC News: 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.85%, EST. 2.84%; 22/05/2018 – Investors Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – Investors Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 20C; 15/05/2018 – Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income For The Nine Months and Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and restated Net

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 3.23 million shares traded or 28.81% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF POSTS 1ST QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 6 BLN PESOS; 05/03/2018 – YPF HAS STRONG CASH POSITION; CAN COVER DEBT MATURING IN 12 MOS; 13/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 05/03/2018 – YPF’S METROGAS DIVESTMENT SEEN HAPPENING IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS DECLINE IN HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION IN ABSOLUTE TERMS IS ‘BEHIND US,’ SHALE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO GROW 35% THIS YEAR; 05/03/2018 – YPF: CAN COMPETE W/TRADERS FOR FUEL SALES IN LIBERALIZED MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Neighbors in the region notice smoke and bad smell from the YPF chimneys. #SN

Analysts await Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 5.26% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.19 per share. ISBC’s profit will be $48.73M for 15.42 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Investors Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold ISBC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 198.71 million shares or 0.56% less from 199.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Element Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC). Boston Advisors Lc owns 12,525 shares. Monarch Partners Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 385,235 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 35,276 shares. Moreover, Alphaone Lc has 0.03% invested in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC). Sei Invests Company accumulated 64,220 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 512,878 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Limited Com has 0% invested in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) for 55,823 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 2.43 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Washington-based Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC). 59,098 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp. American Research Mngmt invested 0.01% in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC). Raymond James & Assoc owns 137,860 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset LP stated it has 0.01% in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC). Mirae Asset Com Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

More notable recent Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Investors Bancorp is Oversold – Nasdaq” on March 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Investors Bank Early Adopts ASU 2019-04 – PRNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of ISBC March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CBTX, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Bancorp (ISBC) to Acquire Gold Coast Bancorp – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 22,864 shares to 87,589 shares, valued at $7.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yuma Energy and Rosehill Resources among Energy/Materials gainers; Paringa Resources and Trilogy Metals among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “YPF SA reports NYSE:YPF – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “7 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “54 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “China Natural Resources and Enerplus among Energy/Materials gainers; ProPetro and Chaparral Energy among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Ptnrs reported 186,321 shares. 17,889 are owned by Fisher Asset Limited Liability Com. Sweden-based Nordea Ab has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 57,400 shares. Franklin, California-based fund reported 1.72M shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Company has 1,455 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 2.09M shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Laurion Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 35,174 shares. Moreover, Nwi Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.17% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Alpine Glob Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 42,713 shares. Moreover, Knighthead Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has 3.55% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 1.37 million shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 29,625 shares. Advisors Asset Inc has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Bamco reported 4.04 million shares stake.