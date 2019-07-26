Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Stake Held by Pl Capital Advisors Llc; Antero Res (AR) Market Valuation Declined While Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Boosted Holding

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Investors Bancorp (ISBC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 103,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 206,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 103,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Investors Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 6.81 million shares traded or 224.54% up from the average. Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) has declined 18.75% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ISBC News: 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Investors Bancorp; 22/03/2018 – Investors Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investors Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISBC); 26/04/2018 – INVESTORS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 20C

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 18.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 1.80 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11.55M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.01M, up from 9.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.74% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $4.49. About 10.52 million shares traded or 25.13% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $344.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 654,981 shares to 975,189 shares, valued at $14.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold ISBC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 198.71 million shares or 0.56% less from 199.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC). Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Corp reported 3,719 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus holds 0% or 29,300 shares in its portfolio. Maltese Capital Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 1.02 million shares. Matarin Cap Management Lc has 0.13% invested in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) for 155,728 shares. Tower Llc (Trc) holds 0% or 1,076 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC). 166,510 are owned by Rmb Mgmt Ltd. Zeke Llc holds 0.24% in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) or 219,702 shares. Numerixs Invest accumulated 28,400 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 236,776 shares. 155,099 were reported by Citigroup Incorporated. Virtu Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 11,278 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 108,300 shares. 29,536 are owned by Sheets Smith Wealth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by Warren Glen C Jr, worth $166,862. $6,900 worth of stock was bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22. The insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30M. The insider Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30M.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New by 249,709 shares to 2.24M shares, valued at $34.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 142,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,500 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).