Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC)

As Savings & Loans businesses, Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) and Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Bancorp Inc. 11 4.54 N/A 0.66 17.16 Broadway Financial Corporation 2 3.88 N/A 0.04 43.18

Table 1 demonstrates Investors Bancorp Inc. and Broadway Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Broadway Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Investors Bancorp Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Investors Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Broadway Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) and Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 0.8% Broadway Financial Corporation 0.00% 2.4% 0.3%

Risk and Volatility

Investors Bancorp Inc. has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Broadway Financial Corporation is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.1% of Investors Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.8% of Broadway Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 2.1% of Investors Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.3% of Broadway Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Investors Bancorp Inc. -0.61% 2.07% -2.41% -3.48% -9.98% 9.23% Broadway Financial Corporation -5% 33.8% 57.02% 40.74% -7.32% 80.95%

For the past year Investors Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Broadway Financial Corporation.

Summary

Investors Bancorp Inc. beats Broadway Financial Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers deposit products, such as savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio includes multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans and home equity lines of credit; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through a network of 151 offices in New Jersey and New York. Investors Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides savings and loan business services for low to moderate income communities in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. It operates through three branch offices comprising two in Los Angeles and one in the nearby city of Inglewood, California. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Broadway Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of BBCN Bank N.A.