Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ)

Both Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Bancorp Inc. 11 4.55 N/A 0.66 17.16 Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 14 4.28 N/A 0.77 17.85

Demonstrates Investors Bancorp Inc. and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Investors Bancorp Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Investors Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 0.8% Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

Investors Bancorp Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.92. Competitively, Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s 37.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.1% of Investors Bancorp Inc. shares and 12.3% of Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. shares. Investors Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 27.32% of Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Investors Bancorp Inc. -0.61% 2.07% -2.41% -3.48% -9.98% 9.23% Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. -0.68% 4.15% 2.53% 5.59% -17.2% 5.99%

For the past year Investors Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.

Summary

Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. beats Investors Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers deposit products, such as savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio includes multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans and home equity lines of credit; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through a network of 151 offices in New Jersey and New York. Investors Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.

Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and savings, demand, and money market deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial construction, line of credit, and commercial mortgage loans for providing working capital primarily for construction, financing the purchase of an income producing property, purchase of equipment or inventory, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans comprising loans secured by commercial or residential real property, and loans for the construction of commercial or residential investment property; and commercial and consumer loans, and home equity loans. In addition, the company offers mail, telephone, Internet, and electronic banking services. As of February 10, 2017, it operated 9 branch offices located in Fort Lee, Hackensack, Haworth, Harrington Park, Englewood, Cliffside Park, and Woodcliff Lake. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.