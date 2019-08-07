Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC) and Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Contrasting side by side

Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) and Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) compete with each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Bancorp Inc. 12 4.63 N/A 0.66 17.16 Waterstone Financial Inc. 17 2.65 N/A 1.13 14.92

Table 1 demonstrates Investors Bancorp Inc. and Waterstone Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Waterstone Financial Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Investors Bancorp Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Investors Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 0.8% Waterstone Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

Investors Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.92 and its 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Waterstone Financial Inc.’s 0.06 beta is the reason why it is 94.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Investors Bancorp Inc. and Waterstone Financial Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.1% and 60.1%. About 2.1% of Investors Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% are Waterstone Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Investors Bancorp Inc. -0.61% 2.07% -2.41% -3.48% -9.98% 9.23% Waterstone Financial Inc. -0.71% -0.65% 2.3% 4.91% 2.44% 3.91%

For the past year Investors Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Waterstone Financial Inc.

Summary

Waterstone Financial Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Investors Bancorp Inc.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers deposit products, such as savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio includes multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans and home equity lines of credit; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through a network of 151 offices in New Jersey and New York. Investors Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; lending solutions comprising residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and investable funds solutions consisting of savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale on the secondary market. It operates 11 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 11 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha counties, Wisconsin, as well as a loan production office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.