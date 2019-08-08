Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Upped Office Depot (ODP) Stake by $323,250 as Shares Declined; Boeing Co (BA) Holding Maintained by Columbia Asset Management

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $1.725. About 1.15M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 30/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT NAMED DAN STONE COMPUCOM PRES. EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice Pres and Chief Acctg Officer; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q EPS 7c; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK THROUGH 2020; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Net $41M

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 1,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 20,164 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, up from 19,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $333.34. About 1.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions: CEO; 25/04/2018 – Boeing earnings: $3.64 a share, vs $2.58 EPS expected; 20/03/2018 – LMI Aerospace Composites Operation Receives Boeing Thermoplastics Contract; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China denies offering $200 bln package to slash trade gap; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s 767 Finds New Life as a Freighter With $13 Billion Haul; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. LOWERING FOREIGN ARMS SALES ADMINISTRATIVE SURCHARGE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.5 PCT, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1 – ARMS SALES CHIEF HOOPER; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 25/04/2018 – Boeing easily surpasses estimates on earnings per share; 05/03/2018 – BOEING TRYING TO SELL 777 FREIGHTERS TO FILL 2019 OPENINGS; 03/05/2018 – BOEING DEFENSE CHIEF LEANNE CARET SPEAKS TO REPORTERS

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $9.92 million activity. Shares for $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was made by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.