Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Upped Office Depot (ODP) Stake; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Allen Investment Management Upped Holding

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 337.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 355,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 460,961 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.98M, up from 105,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $253.39. About 791,386 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.995. About 654,629 shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTING AND REPLACING Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION TO BECOME AN OMNI-CHANNEL BUSINESS SERVICES PLATFORM; 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Announces Workonomy Business Services Offering; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 8C

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.