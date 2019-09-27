Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Raised Abbvie (ABBV) Holding; Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Declined

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 65.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 6,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 17,299 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, up from 10,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $74.87. About 6.43M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 22/04/2018 – DJ AbbVie Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABBV); 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Raises FY View To Adj EPS $7.66-Adj EPS $7.76; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – PLANS GLOBAL REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR UPADACITINIB IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – Shire says willing to recommend Takeda’s $64 bln offer to shareholders

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 70.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc sold 58,511 shares as the company's stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 24,420 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, down from 82,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $110.69 billion market cap company.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “FDA approves AbbVie’s (ABBV) treatment for adults and children with HCV and compensated cirrhosis that shortens duration of treatment to eight weeks – StreetInsider.com” on September 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Allergan: Why I Like This AbbVie Target – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie: The 6.5% Yield Window Won’t Stay Open Much Longer – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Big Biotech Stocks to Watch – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.76 million was made by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13M and $408.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 9,894 shares to 39,360 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange (FPE) by 47,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 892,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DGRO).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37B for 8.21 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1.

