Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Maintains Position in Office Depot (ODP); Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Shareholder Ameriprise Financial Boosted Its Position by $511,776 as Share Price Rose

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $816.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $1.495. About 6.27M shares traded or 22.02% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2019-2020 Total Sales Growing at 0% to 2% Compound Annual Growth Rate; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 18/04/2018 – Office Depot Announces Channel Partner Agreement with Top Master Agency, MicroCorp; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.8 BLN; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice Pres and Chief Acctg Officer; 09/04/2018 – Time Warner/AT&T: Shapiro expected to testify Wednesday

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (EQC) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 15,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 440,796 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.41 million, up from 424,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Equity Commonwealth for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.83. About 243,495 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prtnrs stated it has 45,195 shares. Community Bancorporation Na stated it has 597 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica State Bank reported 551,649 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 834,531 shares in its portfolio. American Grp accumulated 0.01% or 541,174 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation invested 0.03% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Moreover, Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Jpmorgan Chase, a New York-based fund reported 13.12M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0% or 27,266 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Magnetar Fincl Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 240,477 shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can invested in 0.03% or 2.68M shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 48,386 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Com reported 1.15M shares. Denali Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 1,307 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Coldstream Capital Inc has 0.02% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 50,345 shares.

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 19th – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Is Office Depot Finally Back on Track? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 178,383 shares to 244,643 shares, valued at $5.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icu Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 2,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,092 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Bbg Barc Ig Floating Rt (FLRN).

More notable recent Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Equity Commonwealth’s (NYSE:EQC) Share Price Gain of 26% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Equity Commonwealth (EQC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Equity Commonwealth Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Commonwealth Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.