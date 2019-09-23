Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Lowered Intelligent Sys New (INS) Holding; Millennium Management Upped Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Position

Millennium Management Llc increased Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) stake by 307.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Millennium Management Llc acquired 153,710 shares as Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)’s stock rose 29.28%. The Millennium Management Llc holds 203,710 shares with $17.20M value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc now has $9.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $100.83. About 559,263 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc decreased Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS) stake by 9.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold 27,980 shares as Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS)’s stock rose 67.26%. The Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc holds 273,193 shares with $7.87 million value, down from 301,173 last quarter. Intelligent Sys Corp New now has $451.14 million valuation. The stock increased 3.58% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About shares traded. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) has risen 377.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INS News: 15/03/2018 – Intelligent Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 15/03/2018 – INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 15/03/2018 Intelligent Systems Announces Fiscal Year 2017 Results; 09/05/2018 – Intelligent Systems 1Q EPS 10c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intelligent Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INS)

Among 4 analysts covering Neurocrine (NASDAQ:NBIX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Neurocrine has $11800 highest and $106 lowest target. $111.25’s average target is 10.33% above currents $100.83 stock price. Neurocrine had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, April 22. The stock of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold NBIX shares while 78 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 82.55 million shares or 18.88% less from 101.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,900 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Quantbot Tech LP stated it has 0.02% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 1.20M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bailard Inc holds 0.03% or 4,900 shares. Enterprise Fincl Svcs reported 6,064 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Vanguard Inc has invested 0.03% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Mackenzie Financial invested in 0% or 7,250 shares. Brinker holds 10,403 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Llp holds 699,417 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl has 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 120,500 shares. 401,537 were reported by Charles Schwab Invest Management. Braun Stacey Assocs stated it has 2,379 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Navellier And accumulated 0.27% or 20,760 shares.