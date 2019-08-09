Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Lifted Its Office Depot (ODP) Holding by $323,250 as Market Valuation Declined; As Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shares Rose, Investec Asset Management North America Boosted Its Position by $560,829

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $904.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.97% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $1.655. About 6.37 million shares traded or 22.32% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Wants Investors to Not See It as Just a Retailer; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Net $41M; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTING AND REPLACING Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2019-2020 Total Sales Growing at 0% to 2% Compound Annual Growth Rate; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES YR SALES ABOUT $10.8B,SAW $10.6B, EST. $10.8B; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B; 18/04/2018 – Office Depot Announces Channel Partner Agreement with Top Master Agency, MicroCorp; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 7,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 301,508 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46M, up from 293,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $84.63. About 2.09 million shares traded or 4.97% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 02/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK CAN ACQUIRE 21ST CENTURY NATL INSURANCE; 16/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Consumer Alert Regarding Rent-To-Own and Land Installment Contracts; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – HAVE SEEN A STRENGTHENING TRADING PERFORMANCE ACROSS FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND THROUGH FEBRUARY INTO MARCH; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $751 MLN VS $586 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q Net $666M; 20/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL NET CHARGE-OFF RATE, EXCLUDING PURCHASED CREDIT-IMPAIRED LOANS, INCREASED 48 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YR TO 3.17%; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture 1H FY 2018 Pretax Profit Falls on Acquisition Costs; 22/05/2018 – UK’s DFS Furniture CEO Ian Filby to retire

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 20,309 shares to 123,393 shares, valued at $22.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS) by 11,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,063 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discover: What Was Good Became Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discover Financial Services declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Discover Financial Services (DFS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent Communication Inc has 70,938 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. State Bank accumulated 8,173 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Hussman Strategic stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 0.2% or 38,768 shares in its portfolio. 2.40M are held by Bankshares Of America Corp De. Royal Comml Bank Of Scotland Gru Public Ltd Llc holds 70,718 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Gam Ag has invested 0.05% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Mu Invs Ltd invested 4.2% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Maple Capital Mgmt has 1.6% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 95,609 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Palladium Prns Ltd Llc holds 1.14% or 223,342 shares. Parametric holds 1.92M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Investment Lc accumulated 472,753 shares. 13,188 are held by Raymond James Na. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 2.31M shares.