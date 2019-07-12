Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Increased Its Position in Office Depot (ODP) by $323,250 as Stock Value Declined; Us Bancorp De Position in Bp Plc Spon A D R (BP) Raised as Market Value Declined

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Bp Plc Spon A D R (BP) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 29,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.74 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Bp Plc Spon A D R for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.21. About 4.29 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 24/05/2018 – BP HAS APPETITE TO INVEST MORE IN RUSSIA IN RIGHT CIRCUMSTANCES; 12/03/2018 – BP selects McDermott and BHGE for subsea contracts for West African Tortue/Ahmeyim Development; 04/04/2018 – BP TARGETS TO SHIP 119 CARGOES OF LNG FROM TANGGUH PROJECT IN INDONESIA THIS YEAR, INCLUDING 22 FOR DOMESTIC MARKET -COMPANY OFFICIAL; 10/04/2018 – BP: Fields are Alligin and Vorlich; 06/03/2018 – BP CEO Sees Long Goodbye for Oil — CERAWeek Market Talk; 01/05/2018 – BP’S GILVARY: BOARD WILL DISCUSS DIVIDEND IN 2H AS DEBT DROPS; 19/04/2018 – BP Sanctions Satellite Cluster Project Offshore India; 12/04/2018 – BP: Petrobras is Petroleo Brasileiro; 10/04/2018 – BP SEES STRONG NATURAL GAS GROWTH; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q EPS 12.33c

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.16. About 2.81M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 06/04/2018 – The U.S. is taking the blame for trade tensions that were started by other countries, says former Office Depot CEO Steve Odland; 30/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT NAMED DAN STONE COMPUCOM PRES. EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 06/03/2018 CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q EPS 7c; 09/04/2018 – Time Warner/AT&T: Shapiro expected to testify Wednesday; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot: Outlook to 2020 Sees Services Rev Growing to About 20% of Total Sales

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BP plc (BP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BP offshore drilling plan OK’d by Mexico regulator – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equinor: Continuing The Growth In Renewables – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – The Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 192,394 shares to 4.67M shares, valued at $969.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in British Amern Tob Plc Spon A D (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 25,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,516 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Majedie Asset Limited has invested 0.65% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Jpmorgan Chase owns 0.01% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 13.12 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Company holds 2.82M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 185,669 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 367,315 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus holds 881,158 shares. Amp Limited holds 203,255 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside Commercial Bank & Tru has 654 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 1.15M shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd reported 35,589 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 1.98M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tudor Et Al reported 0.02% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Sei Investments invested in 268,807 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 75 shares. James Inv Rech holds 211,550 shares.