Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Increased Its Office Depot (ODP) Stake by $323,250; Alta Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Markel (MKL) by $5.46 Million

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 5,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 24,544 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.45M, up from 19,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1137.33. About 21,271 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $813.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.49. About 7.05 million shares traded or 35.75% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 30/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Office Depot “will no longer advertise” on Laura Ingraham’s show; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice Pres and Chief Acctg Officer; 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Net $41M; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK THROUGH 2020; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.8 BLN; 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Office Depot (ODP) Down More Than 20% in a Month: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Office Depot Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Office Depot Stock Dropped 7% Today – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 314,240 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Gp Llp has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 202,200 shares. Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). St Johns Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) or 550 shares. 3,000 are held by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has 253,825 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Element Capital Mngmt Limited reported 61,829 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Manhattan accumulated 565 shares or 0% of the stock. Kepos Capital Lp holds 0.2% or 734,505 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited, New York-based fund reported 150 shares. Citigroup holds 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) or 891,002 shares. Savant Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,580 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 837 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated accumulated 4.40M shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $398,556 activity. Lewis Lemuel E also bought $103,500 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) on Monday, May 13.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 24,694 shares to 188,215 shares, valued at $33.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 20,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 527,743 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 15,036 shares. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 1,499 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel stated it has 2,124 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Broad Run Invest Mngmt Llc has 8.69% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 196,877 shares. The Maryland-based Df Dent & Com has invested 2.52% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Check Cap Management Inc Ca holds 740 shares. Smithfield Communications stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). 2,793 are owned by Voya Investment Limited Liability Company. Adirondack Company reported 10 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 240 shares. Davis Selected Advisers reported 238,632 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 4,872 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). 1.19 million were accumulated by Vanguard Gru.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Markel Corporation (MKL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Markel Q4 marred by writedown, accounting standard – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Cautious About Markel Corporation’s (NYSE:MKL) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wallace Weitz’s 5 Largest Adds of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.