Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Holding in Office Depot (ODP) Has Upped by $323,250; Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Cut Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stake by $11.14 Million; Shares Declined

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 58.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 202,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The hedge fund held 141,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86 million, down from 344,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.58% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 1.67 million shares traded or 26.13% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1.87. About 6.36 million shares traded or 23.36% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF TOTAL SALES GROWING AT A 0% TO 2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice Pres and Chief Acctg Officer; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 06/03/2018 CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America; 12/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $37.21 million for 34.49 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Tru invested in 0.06% or 74,933 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Numerixs Invest Technology reported 3,770 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Robotti Robert holds 65,582 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. 21,008 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.05% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Comerica National Bank reported 61,580 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 40,650 shares. Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 363,352 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Company stated it has 0.07% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Blume Cap Management Incorporated invested in 403 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 18 shares or 0% of the stock. 110 were accumulated by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Parametric Port Associate Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt stated it has 581,684 shares. Fairpointe Limited Company reported 22.40M shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 17,673 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Johnson Fin Group Inc holds 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) or 5,000 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 589,906 shares. 211,550 are held by James Investment Rech. M Securities reported 0.04% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). 1.24M are held by New York State Teachers Retirement Sys. Fil Limited owns 191 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Systematic Fincl Limited Partnership owns 307,835 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 24,873 are held by Cambridge Rech Advisors. 17.06M are owned by State Street. Parametric Associate Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 3.72M shares in its portfolio. 748,528 are owned by Asset One Limited. 3.20 million were reported by Aristotle Fund Lp.