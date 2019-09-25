Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Cut by $610,000; Bowling Portfolio Management Continues to Hold Holding in Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH)

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) by 418.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 56,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 70,005 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.75 million, up from 13,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Lines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $53.11. About 1.60M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM TO BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology Platform; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH); 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 98,731 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.11 million, down from 103,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $132.9. About 2.57 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $611.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 24,164 shares to 120,112 shares, valued at $6.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,344 shares, and cut its stake in American Assets Trust Inc (NYSE:AAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NCLH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 198.65 million shares or 0.28% more from 198.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Intll Sarl reported 1.17% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Farmers Merchants Invests owns 0% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 105 shares. Group One Trading LP owns 5,447 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gru holds 320,432 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.19% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 1.68 million shares. Korea Invest invested in 0.03% or 114,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has 0.03% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). 5,400 were reported by Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Oakbrook Investments Ltd stated it has 21,900 shares. New York-based Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 5,357 shares. Asset Management One Co has 0.05% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). 365 were accumulated by Whittier Trust Comm Of Nevada.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.82 million for 23.73 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.