Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Has Upped Office Depot (ODP) Stake by $323,250; M D U Resources Grp (MDU) Stake Has Raised by John G Ullman & Associates Inc

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in M D U Resources Grp (MDU) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 39,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 393,471 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16 million, up from 354,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in M D U Resources Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.9. About 620,311 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 9.92% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2. About 3.08 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice Pres and Chief Acctg Officer; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 30/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT NAMED DAN STONE COMPUCOM PRES. EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.8 BLN; 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2018

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $140,250 activity.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 45,595 shares to 129,922 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xerox Corp by 10,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,739 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, a Florida-based fund reported 305,766 shares. Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 76,679 shares. Fairfield Bush & has invested 0.07% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 102,779 shares. Bankshares Of The West stated it has 8,264 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp invested in 514,432 shares. 323,962 are owned by First Manhattan Company. 363,168 are owned by M&T Commercial Bank. 19,252 are held by Shell Asset Management Communication. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc owns 27,959 shares. 12,581 were accumulated by Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc). Tudor Inv Et Al has 76,442 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 1,012 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 905,226 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & owns 21,046 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp invested in 647,208 shares. 182,350 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Coldstream Mngmt Inc reported 50,345 shares stake. Nordea Invest accumulated 790,400 shares. Ancora Ltd Llc reported 95,000 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 1.98M shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 48,386 shares. Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Moreover, Commonwealth Bank Of has 0.03% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Morgan Stanley owns 2.01M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 51,819 shares.

