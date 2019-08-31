Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Has Upped Office Depot (ODP) Stake by $323,250 as Stock Declined; Illumina (ILMN) Holder Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position by $16.43 Million as Valuation Declined

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $710.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3. About 4.65M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTING AND REPLACING Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK THROUGH 2020; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Announces Workonomy Business Services Offering; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Office Depot “will no longer advertise” on Laura Ingraham’s show; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 8C; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES YR SALES ABOUT $10.8B,SAW $10.6B, EST. $10.8B

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07 million, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $281.42. About 628,438 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 689,906 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability Corporation owns 240,477 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 181,597 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 8,892 shares. Franklin Resources stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Walleye Trading Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 4,051 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 2.03 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Paloma Prtn Management reported 17,540 shares. Fil reported 191 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 355,675 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Css Limited Liability Il owns 57,257 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.15 million shares. Bluecrest Management Limited reported 59,622 shares. M Hldg Secs Inc has invested 0.04% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 150,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $86.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 630,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 710,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

