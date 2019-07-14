Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Has Raised Its Stake in Office Depot (ODP) by $323,250 as Share Value Declined; Gotham Asset Management Has Lowered Bio Rad Labs (BIO) Stake by $1.53 Million as Share Value Rose

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO) by 67.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 5,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,377 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $727,000, down from 7,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bio Rad Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $309.23. About 117,071 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 2.60% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES ARISING FROM APRIL 2017 ERP SYSTEM & BUSINESS STRUCTURE CONVERSION; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Says Intends to Complete Filing as Promptly as Possible; 16/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q EPS $21.77; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs: KPMG Needs More Time to Ccomplete Audit, Assessment of Effectiveness of Internal Control Over Reporting; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs Delay Prompted by Conversion to New ERP System, Business Structure for European Operations; 30/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 09/05/2018 – NYSE HALT BIO-RAD LABS B BlOb.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $250.85000; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS $1.17

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.16. About 3.04 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice Pres and Chief Acctg Officer; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Net $41M; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTING AND REPLACING Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 06/04/2018 – The U.S. is taking the blame for trade tensions that were started by other countries, says former Office Depot CEO Steve Odland; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES YR SALES ABOUT $10.8B,SAW $10.6B, EST. $10.8B; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Adj EPS 8c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Inv owns 34,278 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 424,766 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 0.07% or 45.48M shares. Gsa Capital Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 51,819 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc holds 1.15M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Axa holds 0% or 202,900 shares. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). First Tru Advsrs Lp reported 689,906 shares. High Pointe Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 10,290 shares. 441,089 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Moreover, Zebra Mgmt Lc has 0.68% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). First Manhattan has 565 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 307,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Illinois-based Savant Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold BIO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 17.40 million shares or 11.49% less from 19.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Capital invested in 773 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Polar Asset Prtn has 145,500 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 1,289 shares. Citigroup invested in 14,446 shares or 0% of the stock. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 19 shares. Three Peaks Management Limited Liability Corp has 1.17% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc holds 1.31% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) or 179,390 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,480 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Grp Inc Inc Public Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.19% or 137,376 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company stated it has 114,711 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 241,120 shares. Charles Schwab Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Fmr Ltd Com invested 0.01% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Fifth Third Bancorp owns 0.01% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 4,005 shares.

Analysts await Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, down 15.24% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.64 per share. BIO’s profit will be $41.48M for 55.62 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual earnings per share reported by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.76% negative EPS growth.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 48,668 shares to 58,311 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 26,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).