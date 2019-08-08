Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Has Raised Its Holding in Office Depot (ODP) by $323,250; Keywise Capital Management LTD Decreased Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position by $940,000

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.45M market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.76. About 7.87M shares traded or 50.52% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 30/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Office Depot “will no longer advertise” on Laura Ingraham’s show; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION TO BECOME AN OMNI-CHANNEL BUSINESS SERVICES PLATFORM; 09/04/2018 – Time Warner/AT&T: Shapiro expected to testify Wednesday; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q EPS 7c; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES YR SALES ABOUT $10.8B,SAW $10.6B, EST. $10.8B

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd analyzed 23,500 shares as the company's stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $215.36 billion market cap company. It closed at $41.26 lastly. It is down 3.75% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street accumulated 17.06 million shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 505,495 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 523,192 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 905,226 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 51,819 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia stated it has 881,158 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 5.96 million shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies Incorporated reported 157,600 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 367,315 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.01% or 83,177 shares. Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Advisors has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability has 1.15M shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.98M were accumulated by Invesco.

