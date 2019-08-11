Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Has Lifted Office Depot (ODP) Holding by $323,250; Regentatlantic Capital Maintains Position in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 175 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,033 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 1,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items And other weekly discounts, too; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Takes Fresh Stab at $16 Billion Housekeeping Industry; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 18/05/2018 – TRUMP HAS PERSONALLY PUSHED U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL TO DOUBLE THE RATE THE POSTAL SERVICE CHARGES AMAZON.COM AND OTHER FIRMS TO SHIP PACKAGES -WASHINGTON POST; 05/03/2018 – Amazon Targets PayPal Strategy in Forging Bank Partnerships; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is interested in developing technologies targeted to aging populations; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Scores Deals With European Carriers in Sign of Advantage; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces More Excelerite® Products on Amazon.com; 11/05/2018 – Audio version of “12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities – Second Edition” now available on Amazon; 29/03/2018 – IGNORE:AMAZON PRIVATE BRAND REPORT FROM ONE CLICK RETAIL

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $868.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $1.59. About 6.67M shares traded or 30.61% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ABOUT $360 MLN; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.8 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 8C; 30/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT NAMED DAN STONE COMPUCOM PRES. EFFECTIVE APRIL 1

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 5,970 shares to 5,184 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 2,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,426 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

