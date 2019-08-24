Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Has Lifted Its Office Depot (ODP) Stake by $323,250; Market Value Declined; Moors & Cabot Raised Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Position by $958,635

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 98.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 7,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 14,302 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 7,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.47% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $131.1. About 1.40M shares traded or 44.08% up from the average. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Cuts 2018 View To EPS $7.40-EPS $7.60 for M&A, Tax Charges; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $726.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.33. About 5.35 million shares traded or 3.85% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 30/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT NAMED DAN STONE COMPUCOM PRES. EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.8 BLN; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK THROUGH 2020; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Net $41M; 18/04/2018 – CompuCom Launches CompuCom Wholesale™ Vertical; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES YR SALES ABOUT $10.8B,SAW $10.6B, EST. $10.8B; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 12/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT, AWARDS MARKETING AGENCY OF DUTIES TO WPP; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Commercial Bank And Trust Company, a Iowa-based fund reported 536 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Com holds 0% or 1,704 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 3,045 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has invested 0.02% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). 10,612 are owned by Nomura. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 7,601 shares in its portfolio. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.14% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). American Century holds 0.15% or 1.05 million shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0.07% or 1.79 million shares. 81 are owned by Earnest Prns Ltd. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited reported 6,811 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Yorktown Mgmt And Inc accumulated 3,450 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) stated it has 1,753 shares. Scotia stated it has 5,335 shares.

