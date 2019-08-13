Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Has Lifted Holding in Office Depot (ODP) as Shares Declined; Brave Warrior Advisors Lowered Facebook (FB) Holding by $674,458; Stock Value Rose

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $846.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.55. About 5.49M shares traded or 7.16% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES YR SALES ABOUT $10.8B,SAW $10.6B, EST. $10.8B; 12/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Wants Investors to Not See It as Just a Retailer; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Net $41M

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 4,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 838,174 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.72 million, down from 842,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $542.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $190.07. About 8.49 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Facebook runs ad campaign that sort of says sorry for data misuse scandal; 12/04/2018 – Full transcript: Recode’s Teddy Schleifer and Kurt Wagner on Too Embarrassed to Ask Teddy takes the Spotify questions while Kurt tackles the Facebook stuff; 10/05/2018 – FCC says ‘net neutrality’ rules will end in June; 28/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Steve Ballmer says Facebook shouldn’t ‘over-resist’ government; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: FTC says it “has an open non-public investigation into” Facebook’s privacy practices; 16/04/2018 – A U.S. federal judge ruled on Monday that Facebook must face a class action lawsuit alleging that the social network unlawfully created facial templates for people without their permission; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O SAYS IT HAS EXPANDED POLICY TO CURB ORGANIZATIONS USING FAKE ACCOUNTS -INTERVIEW; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Kennedy Says Some of Facebook’s Behavior Is ‘Creepy’ (Video); 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING DYNAMIC ADS FOR LEAD GENERATION; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Office Depot (ODP) Q1 Earnings Top, Fall Y/Y, View Revised – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Office Depot (ODP) Plunges 40% in 3 Months: Factors to Blame – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BofA: Office Depot-Alibaba Partnership Another Chapter In Retailer’s ‘Compelling Transformation Story’ – Benzinga” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Office Depot adds identity checks to its business services – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Grp Inc owns 5,000 shares. Miller Invest Management LP has invested 0.03% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Proshare Advsr has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Art Advisors Lc, New York-based fund reported 505,495 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc reported 41,060 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 27,266 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc accumulated 87,694 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 377,293 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Northern Corporation holds 0.01% or 11.59 million shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0% or 2,011 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 4.29M shares. Invesco reported 1.98M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pzena Inv Management Ltd Company accumulated 4,470 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) reported 0.63% stake. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company has 204,929 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. 386,281 were reported by Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Com. 31,457 are held by Matrix Asset New York. Fayez Sarofim holds 2.78% or 3.16 million shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 1.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stonebridge Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Diligent Investors Limited Liability Corp owns 5,279 shares. The Oregon-based Becker Capital Management has invested 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Summit Asset Limited Com holds 1,454 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 26,529 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Anchor Capital Advisors Ltd reported 11,955 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Piedmont Inv reported 320,245 shares. S&Co reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 133,761 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $209.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 9,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,691 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Flat Subscription Rate, Custom Algorithms And Mobile Plans: Meet iFlip – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: The Only Social Network Pure-Play Left – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Video Ad Push, User Growth to Aid Facebook’s (FB) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Snap Renews Its Oft-Overlooked Ad Partnership With Baidu – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.49 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.