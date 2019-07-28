Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Continues to Hold Position in Office Depot (ODP); As Pinnacle West Cap Com (PNW) Shares Rose, Reaves W H & Company Has Lifted Its Holding by $684,000

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2. About 3.08M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B; 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative; 18/04/2018 – CompuCom Launches CompuCom Wholesale™ Vertical; 06/03/2018 CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2018 Sales Around $10.8B; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice Pres and Chief Acctg Officer; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp Com (PNW) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 376,696 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01 million, up from 369,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $92.02. About 708,386 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 21.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) by 198,178 shares to 551,849 shares, valued at $57.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc Com New (NYSE:BCE) by 181,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

