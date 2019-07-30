Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Continues to Hold Position in Office Depot (ODP); As Equity Residential (EQR) Valuation Rose, Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Lifted by $14.75 Million Its Stake

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $1.965. About 1.14M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 18/04/2018 – CompuCom Launches CompuCom Wholesale™ Vertical; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES YR SALES ABOUT $10.8B,SAW $10.6B, EST. $10.8B; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q EPS 7c; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – The U.S. is taking the blame for trade tensions that were started by other countries, says former Office Depot CEO Steve Odland; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 8C; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2019-2020 Total Sales Growing at 0% to 2% Compound Annual Growth Rate; 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative; 12/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT, AWARDS MARKETING AGENCY OF DUTIES TO WPP

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 101.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 196,710 shares as the company's stock rose 3.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 389,810 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.36M, up from 193,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $80.09. About 400,567 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500.

