Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Boosted Its Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) as Stock Value Declined; Roumell Asset Management Decreased Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Position by $691,596; Market Valuation Declined

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 57,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% . The hedge fund held 163,977 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, down from 221,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sierra Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 44,465 shares traded. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 26.83% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 03/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS INC – CLARIFICATION WITH REGARD TO SCHEDULE A ON TOPIC OF ISSUANCE OF SECURITIES UNDER SECURITY BASED COMPENSATION PLANS; 22/03/2018 – Sierra Leone election board accuses police of obstruction; 27/03/2018 – OSAC: Security Alert: Freetown (Sierra Leone), Run-off Presidential Election March 31 Security Alert: Freetown (Sierra Leone),; 05/04/2018 – PRESIDENT BIO SAYS RIVAL KAMARA’S ‘EXPERTISE AND EXPERIENCE’ COULD BE PUT TO WORK TO HELP MAKE SIERRA LEONE A BETTER PLACE; 15/05/2018 – KGHM 1Q SIERRA GORDA UNIT EBITDA $87M; 10/05/2018 – SIERRA INCOME OKS CUT IN OFFER PRICE TO $8/SHR FROM $8.15/SHR; 04/04/2018 – Opposition’s Maada Bio wins Sierra Leone presidency -election commission; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Monitor Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.01 per Share; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S PRESIDENT BIO WANTS REVIEW OF MINING LICENSES – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 23/04/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics Announces Agreement With Sierra Cap

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 65.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 6,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 17,299 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, up from 10,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $72.6. About 2.72M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 29/03/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AbbVie Rtgs Unaffected By Share Repurchase Plan

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of stock or 15,552 shares. Another trade for 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Of Virginia Va owns 10,154 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Parsons Cap Management Ri reported 0.59% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ingalls Snyder Limited has 0.25% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 70,576 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs reported 11,292 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Company holds 1.26% or 3.35 million shares. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 55,771 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Mackenzie holds 0.27% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1.44 million shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.52% or 1.59 million shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 438,648 shares. Campbell Investment Adviser accumulated 3,014 shares. Schulhoff Co holds 0.99% or 26,384 shares in its portfolio. 11,306 were reported by Oak Ridge Invests Lc. 56,829 were reported by Bell Bancorporation. Portland Global Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,809 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Roberts Glore & Il has invested 1.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $42.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 68,145 shares to 603,659 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leaf Group Ltd by 113,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Houston Wire & Cable Co (NASDAQ:HWCC).