Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Boosted Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $491,256; As Heritage Ins Hldgs (HRTG) Stock Declined, Indexiq Advisors Raised Position

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 65.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 6,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 17,299 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, up from 10,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $76.08. About 3.52M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO COMMENCE MARKETING SEVERAL PRODUCTS INCLUDING DRONABINOL CAPSULES OVER COURSE OF YEAR; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals: Will Soon Start Clinical Study Testing CYC065 Combined With Venetoclax in Patients With Relapsed/refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $22bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc (HRTG) by 110.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 45,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 86,899 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 41,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.05. About 78,269 shares traded. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) has declined 21.72% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTG News: 07/05/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 19.1% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER TO $15.09 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 18.2% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $14.67 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q EPS 55c; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Appoints Tim Johns to Lead Zephyr Insurance; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 108.6 MLN VS $ 102.8 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Adj EPS $1.23; 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Rev $108.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTG)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma stated it has 5,406 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Salem stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Natixis has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Private Cap Advisors Inc, a New York-based fund reported 112,852 shares. Peoples Fin Services Corporation has 0.84% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 22,855 shares. Wagner Bowman Corp reported 13,102 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.78% or 438,648 shares. Edmp Inc accumulated 37,095 shares. Country Club Trust Na reported 5,467 shares. Bender Robert Assocs owns 1.38% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 43,056 shares. Legacy Capital Partners holds 1.97% or 61,014 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn accumulated 9.30M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 20,445 shares. Drexel Morgan holds 6,002 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Td Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 455 shares.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Set for Growth – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “PreMarket Prep Recap: Beyond Skeptical Of Beyond Meat Rally – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UBS Upgrades Abbvie (ABBV) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie: The 6.5% Yield Window Won’t Stay Open Much Longer – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coalition urges FTC block to ABBV-AGN deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 11,500 shares. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057. 25,000 shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J, worth $1.76M. $1.00 million worth of stock was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 29,977 shares to 113,583 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (EWX) by 35,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 660,947 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

More notable recent Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Universal Insurance Holdings: An Outperforming Insurer Well-Positioned In Florida Market – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Heritage to Participate in KBW Insurance Conference on September 5th – StreetInsider.com” published on August 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “8th Annual Gateway Conference to Showcase 100+ Leading Companies in San Francisco on September 4-5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Heritage to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall Investor Conference on September 25th – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Hurricane Dorian’s Track Shift Lowers Loss Estimates For Insurers – Benzinga” with publication date: September 03, 2019.