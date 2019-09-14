Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Boosted Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $491,256; Stock Declined; Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Shareholder Mackay Shields Trimmed Its Stake by $637,192 as Share Price Rose

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 13,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 425,092 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.86M, down from 438,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $49.91. About 2.20M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 65.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 6,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 17,299 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, up from 10,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 7.92M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie’s VENCLEXTA is Oral Therapy for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 09/04/2018 – After the Rova-T fiasco, Porges is breathing a sweet sigh of relief over the RA data today at $ABBV; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIF IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL FOR UNRESECTABLE STAGE lll NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 13/03/2018 – X-Chem Announces Licensing of Two Discovery Programs to AbbVie

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Gilead Tops List of Most Innovative Drug Companies – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie bails on ADC Rova-T in lung cancer – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UBS Upgrades Abbvie (ABBV) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie: Even Better Dividend Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Skba Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 172,555 shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc New York reported 3,839 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Granite Invest Ptnrs Limited Co owns 0.12% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 30,743 shares. Regent Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.49% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.29% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Duff And Phelps Invest Mngmt Com has 16,230 shares. American Registered Investment Advisor Inc has 0.37% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Endurance Wealth Management reported 86,880 shares stake. Gideon Capital Advsr holds 0.37% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 14,753 shares. Old Bank In, a Indiana-based fund reported 163,401 shares. Proffitt & Goodson holds 1,160 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma reported 5,802 shares stake. Moreover, Baxter Bros has 0.05% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.27% or 290,925 shares. 1.28 million were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Savings Bank.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of stock or 7,525 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb reported 170 shares. Cibc has invested 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Prudential Finance Inc owns 204,965 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability Company holds 12,915 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 101,622 shares. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Com has invested 0.02% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 0% or 179,791 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Lmr Prns Llp reported 29,950 shares stake. Sumitomo Life has 0.05% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Norinchukin Retail Bank The reported 0.02% stake. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc owns 0.21% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 26,200 shares. Missouri-based Scout Invs has invested 0.53% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Veritable Lp reported 0.01% stake. 2.29M are held by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,416 shares to 104,585 shares, valued at $24.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 18,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC).

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.13 million for 44.56 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.